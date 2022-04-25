Big East recruiting update (April 25): The first intraconference transfer, new offers, decisions and more!

We already knew the transfer portal was wild, but now, we have the first ever intra-Big East transfer, as former four-star prospect Corey Floyd Jr. has chosen to transfer to rival Providence after spending a redshirt year with UConn.

That was just one part of a big week on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal of the Big East.

New commitment:

Four-star 2023 guard Zaide Lowery (Springfield, Mo./Kickapoo) has committed to Marquette.

Three-star 2022 center Connor Turnbull (O’Fallo, Mo./Fort Zumwalt North) has reaffirmed his commitment to Butler, after reopening his commitment following the departure of LaVall Jordan.

Incoming transfers:

UConn guard Corey Floyd Jr. has chosen Providence. He has four years of eligibility and did not play this past season due to a redshirt year.

Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne is transferring to UConn with two years of eligibility left. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 32 games last season.

Outgoing transfers:

Georgetown guard Tyler Beard has found a transfer destination: Pacific.

Providence guard Matteus Case has found a transfer destination: William and Mary.

Seton Hall guard Ryan Conway is transferring to Towson. He redshirted this past season.

UConn guard Rahsool Diggins has found a transfer destination: UMass.

Providence guard Brycen Goodine has entered the transfer portal.

DePaul forward David Jones has entered the transfer portal.

Non-Big East commitments:

2024 guard Zachiah ‘Z.Z.’ Clark (Los Angeles, Calif./Windermere Prep) committed to Illinois, also had DePaul and Creighton offers.

Three-star 2022 center Percy Daniels (Baton Rouge, La./Madison Prep), who previously de-committed from Seton Hall, has chosen Tulane.

Three-star 2022 center Christ Essandoko (France/Winston Salem Christian), who previously de-committed from Providence, has committed to St. Joseph’s.

Three-star 2022 center Lual Manyang (South Sudan/Blair Academy) committed to Hofstra, also had a Seton Hall offer.

Three-star 2022 guard Preston Murphy Jr. (Omaha, Neb./St. Andrew’s), who previously de-committed from DePaul, has committed to New Orleans.

Two-star 2022 guard Cord Stansberry (Indio, Calif./Shadow Hills) committed to Pepperdine. He also had an offer from Butler.

Three-star 2022 center Silas Sunday (Ireland/Our Saviour Lutheran) committed to Iona. He also had an offer from St. John’s.

New offers:

Five-star 2024 forward Jason Asemota (Lynn, Mass./Hillcrest Prep) received an offer from Seton Hall.

2023 forward Jordan Burks (Decatur, Ala./Central Pointe Christian) received an offer from Marquette.

Four-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer (Harrisburg, Pa./Hillcrest Prep) received an offer from Seton Hall.

2025 guard Tai Turnage (Queens, N.Y./St. Raymond) received an offer from Creighton.

Four-star 2023 guard Wesley Yates III (Beaumont, Texas/Beaumont United) received an offer from Xavier.

Other notes:

