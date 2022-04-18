Big East recruiting update (April 18): Big transfer portal moves, new offers, and much more!

While last week saw plenty of outgoing players in the transfer portal, this week saw much more incoming players, especially for Providence, who secured three transfers over the weekend.

Aside from the transfer portal, there was a lot of new offers and recruiting targets to keep an eye on. Here’s a recap of all of the recruiting activity from throughout the Big East.

Incoming transfers:

South Carolina guard Devin Carter is transferring to Providence, with three years of eligibility left. Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo has chosen St. John’s. He has three years of eligibility left, and averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

TCU guard Francisco Farabello is transferring to Creighton, with three years of eligibility left. Farabello averaged 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and shot 38.4% from three-point range.

Louisville guard Noah Locke is transferring to Providence as a graduate transfer. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds this season.

La Salle forward Clifton Moore is transferring to Providence as a graduate transfer. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

LSU guard Brandon Murray is transferring to Georgetown. He has three years of eligibility left. In 2021-22, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

East Carolina guard Tristen Newton picks UConn, with two years of eligibility left. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Loyola-New Orleans (NAIA) forward Zach Wrightsil is transferring to Marquette, with two years of eligibility left. He was named the NAIA Player of the Year and averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals.

Outgoing transfers:

UConn’s Akok Akok has entered the transfer portal.

Marquette guard Greg Elliott has entered the transfer portal.

UConn guard Corey Floyd Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

UConn guard Matt Garry has entered the transfer portal.

De-Commitments:

Three-star 2022 center Percy Daniels (Baton Rouge, La./Madison Prep) has de-committed from Seton Hall and has re-opened his recruitment process.

Might need to make a new section for this, but Butler’s Simas Lukosius is backing out from the transfer portal and will return to Butler instead.

Non-Big East commitments:

Three-star 2022 guard D.J. Jackson (Canada/First Love Christian) commits to IUPUI, had an offer from Seton Hall and several others.

New offers:

2023 guard Solomon Ball (Lovettsville, Va./St. James) received a Providence offer.

Four-star 2023 forward Xavier Booker (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) received an offer from Creighton.

Two-star 2023 forward Carey Booth (Greenwood Village, Colo./Cherry Creek) received Marquette and Xavier offers.

Four-star 2023 guard Darius Carr (Los Angeles, Calif./St. Bernard) received Xavier and UConn offers.

Three-star 2023 guard Kaden Cooper (Ada, Okla./Skill Factory Prep) received an offer from St. John’s.

2025 guard Isiah Harwell (Pocatello, Idaho/Century) received an offer from Creighton.

Four-star 2023 guard Robert ‘R.J.’ Jones (Aubrey, Texas/John Paul II) received an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2023 forward Milan Momcilovic (Pewaukee, Wisc./Pewaukee) received Creighton and Xavier offers.

Three-star 2023 center Michael Nwoko (Sugar Land, Texas/Burlington) received Creighton and Georgetown offers.

2023 forward Arrinten Page (Atlanta, Ga./Wheeler) received an offer from Xavier.

2024 guard T.J. Robinson (Paterson, N.J./Bishop Walsh) received an offer from Georgetown.

Four-star 2024 forward Aiden Sherrell (Detroit, Mich./Wasatch Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.

Four-star 2023 guard Andrej Stojakovic (Sacramento, Calif./Jesuit) received an offer from UConn.

Four-star 2023 forward Curtis Williams Jr. (Redford, Mich./Brother Rice) received an offer from Xavier.

Other notes:

Offer Tracker:

Transfer Tracker: