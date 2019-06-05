Big East Recruiting Offer Tracker Update (June 5): Champagnie Commits to St. John’s, Cuts, Offers, and More!

Summer is on the horizon and the recruiting trail is heating up, as coaches spend the next few months heavily focused on tracking recruits and prospects. There will be plenty of new offers and decisions being made.
We have logged and listed every single high school prospect that has received an offer from a Big East school, giving you the opportunity to see who is on your favorite team’s radar, as well as keep tabs on your rivals and the rest of the conference.
This spreadsheet only keeps track of players that have been offered—going beyond interest. It tracks high school prospects only. In the future, we may possibly expand it to include transfers and JUCOs.
I plan on updating this every other week or at least once a month. Here are some updates from this past week:
- 6-7 wing Julian Champagnie (Brooklyn, N.Y./Bishop Loughlin) reclassifies to 2019 and will be staying home, as he commits to St. John’s.
- Xavier and Seton Hall target, four-star 2019 forward Woody Newton (Washington DC, Mount Zion Prep) commits to Syracuse.
- Georgetown target, three-star 2020 center Mason Hooks (Studio City, Calif., Harvard Westlake) commits to Princeton.
- DePaul target, four-star 2019 guard Sherif Kenney (Washington DC, Brewster Academy) commits to La Salle.
- Added offers for 2020 forward Xavier Foster (Providence), 2020 forward Jaemyn Brakefield (St. John’s), 2021 forward Trey Kaufman (Xavier), 2021 wing Doug Konieczny Jr. (Creighton), and 2022 guard Chance Westry (Georgetown).
Other notes:
- If you notice an error, have news of a new offer, please feel free to tip me off—or Big East Coast Bias—on Twitter: @becb_sbn and @erapay5. I’ll update accordingly.
- Shoutout to Anonymous Eagle, Casual Hoya, Banners on the Parkway, Rumble in the Garden, and VU Hoops. We unfortunately don’t have articles on all recruits, but we got some help in filling some blanks from our fellow Big East SB Nation sites. Some recruits have clickable names, which will take you to a relevant article regarding that player.
- I recommend viewing the spreadsheet externally, since you’ll be able to use things like filters (Google Sheets has that option on the top-left, next to the print button.) and Ctrl+F (Apple+F if you’re on Mac) to help make searching for recruits easier. You’ll also have a bigger screen/window to look at the spreadsheet: Big East Offer Tracker, last updated June 5, 2019. Alternatively, you may view below.