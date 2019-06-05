Big East Recruiting Offer Tracker Update (June 5): Champagnie Commits to St. John’s, Cuts, Offers, and More!

Summer is on the horizon and the recruiting trail is heating up, as coaches spend the next few months heavily focused on tracking recruits and prospects. There will be plenty of new offers and decisions being made.

We have logged and listed every single high school prospect that has received an offer from a Big East school, giving you the opportunity to see who is on your favorite team’s radar, as well as keep tabs on your rivals and the rest of the conference.

This spreadsheet only keeps track of players that have been offered—going beyond interest. It tracks high school prospects only. In the future, we may possibly expand it to include transfers and JUCOs.

I plan on updating this every other week or at least once a month. Here are some updates from this past week:

6-7 wing Julian Champagnie (Brooklyn, N.Y./Bishop Loughlin) reclassifies to 2019 and will be staying home, as he commits to St. John’s.

Xavier and Seton Hall target, four-star 2019 forward Woody Newton (Washington DC, Mount Zion Prep) commits to Syracuse.

Georgetown target, three-star 2020 center Mason Hooks (Studio City, Calif., Harvard Westlake) commits to Princeton.

DePaul target, four-star 2019 guard Sherif Kenney (Washington DC, Brewster Academy) commits to La Salle.

Added offers for 2020 forward Xavier Foster (Providence), 2020 forward Jaemyn Brakefield (St. John’s), 2021 forward Trey Kaufman (Xavier), 2021 wing Doug Konieczny Jr. (Creighton), and 2022 guard Chance Westry (Georgetown).

Other notes: