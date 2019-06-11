Big East Recruiting Offer Tracker Update (June 11): Wilcher Picks Xavier, Transfer Tracker Added, New Offers, and More!

The Xavier Musketeers struck again on the recruiting trail, nabbing their second four-star commit this past week when Caleb “C.J.” Wilcher chose to roll with Travis Steele and the Musketeers. Also, thanks to your support and feedback, a transfer tracker has now been added—giving you the opportunity to see who’s leaving and arriving around the conference.

We have logged and listed every single high school prospect that has received an offer from a Big East school, giving you the opportunity to see who is on your favorite team’s radar, as well as keep tabs on your rivals and the rest of the conference.

This spreadsheet only keeps track of players that have been offered—going beyond interest. It tracks high school prospects, and it now has a tab for transfers departing and arriving to the Big East.

I plan on updating this every other week or at least once a month. Here are some updates from this past week:

A tab/page for transfers has been added, listing all of the arrivals and departures for all 10 Big East schools.

Four-star 2020 wing Caleb (C.J.) Wilcher (Elizabeth, N.J./St. Benedict’s Prep) committed to Xavier.

DePaul target, 2019 forward Tujautae Williams (Chicago, Ill./Orr Community Academy) commits to Tennessee Tech.

Xavier target, three-star 2020 guard Justin Powell (Louisville, Ky./North Oldham)

Added offers for 2019 forward Lok Wur (DePaul), four-star 2020 forward JaKobe Coles (Xavier), five-star 2021 guard Terrance Clarke (St. John’s), 2021 center Nnanna Njoku (Providence), 2021 center Chet Holmgren (Georgetown), and four-star 2022 forward Brandon Hutley-Hatfield (Seton Hall).

Other notes:

Offer Tracker:

Transfer Tracker: