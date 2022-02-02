Seton Hall defeats Georgetown 70-63

The Seton Hall University Pirates won a hard-fought battle against the Georgetown Hoyas 70-63 last night at the Capital One Arena. The Pirates were led by Tray Jackson and Jared Rhoden who contributed 21 and 14 points respectively. Seton Hall responded to their two-game losing streak to improve its record to 13-7 (4-6 Big East Record), With the loss, they fall to 6-18 (0-8 Big East Record) and have lost nine games in a row.
Tray Jackson inserted into the starting lineup made a huge difference in all aspects of play. Shooting five of nine from three-point range in tying a career-high in points with 21. The Pirates are still missing Bryce Aiken who is recovering from a concussion suffered in the Marquette game on January 15th. Donald Carey led Georgetown with fifteen points.
The first half was a back and forth contest until Seton Hall had a 12-4 run that contributed to a seven-point halftime lead. Both teams were cold to begin the second half but Georgetown jumped on the Pirates for a 10-0 run to regain the lead for the first time since the first half. The Hoyas pushed the lead to five 49-44.
Seton Hall shot forty percent from three-point range capped by Jackson’s back-to-back threes which helped the Pirates regain the lead at 55-53. “My teammates have an extreme amount of confidence in me,” Jackson told reporters. “They keep telling me all the time, ‘Shoot the ball, Tray.’”
“What Tray gives us is a pick-and-pop four-man who can really shoot the basketball,” Pirates coach Kevin Willard said. “He’s our highest-percentage shooter, he’s one of the best shooters I’ve had. It was trying to get him a lineup that we could get him shots. All week we practiced on just trying to get him open and get him opportunities to spread the defense and I thought it really worked well.”
Seton Hall won the rebound battle 43-36 and dished out eleven assists. The Pirates return to action hosting Creighton Friday at the Prudential Center. Dikembe Mutombo was in the crowd rooting on his son Ryan Mutombo.
Loading comments...