Big East announces change to game cancellation policy for COVID-19 pauses

On Thursday afternoon, the Big East conference officially modified its game cancellation policy for the 2021-22 season.

Under the new policy, a game will only be canceled if a team has fewer than seven scholarship players and one coach available. In the event that a game is canceled, it will no longer count as a forfeit for the team in a COVID pause and will be rescheduled instead.

The Big East will try to reschedule games affected by COVID cancellations, but if they are unable to find a new date that works, the canceled game will count as a no-contest instead.

Four games were previously canceled due to COVID-19 entering Thursday, before the new policy was announced. Those games will no longer count as forfeits and the conference is working to reschedule those contests for a later date.