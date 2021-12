We are thrilled to announce that the Big East Coast Bias Podcast is back! Hosted by Henry Eisenberg and Matt St. Jean, this weekly show will recap action across the conference and preview the week to come.

In the premiere episode, Henry and Matt talk about Creighton and Providence’s huge upsets and what they mean for the Big East going forward and much more!

The show will be available on your podcast app soon! Click below to listen on Megaphone right now.