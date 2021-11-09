St. John’s vs. Mississippi Valley State: Preview, how to watch, online streaming

How to watch St. John’s vs. Mississippi Valley State

Time and Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:45 ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Records: Mississippi Valley St (0-0) || St. John’s (0-0)

Rankings: Mississippi Valley St (#358 KenPom) || St. John’s (#51 KenPom)

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Preview

While last season still feels fresh in the mind, the dawn of a new college basketball season is upon us. Tuesday night tips off the 2021-22 season across the country. Among those getting in on the action are the St. John’s Red Storm. The Johnnies will hit the floor in Queens to play host to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

It is year three under Mike Anderson and there are some expectations for this season for the Johnnies to make some noise in the Big East Conference this season. That ranges from darkhorse conference contenders to NCAA Tournament berths for the first time in the Anderson era, and hopefully, a return to some form of normalcy in terms of schedule and play as well.

Julian Champagne and Posh Alexander both return for another go-around and the additions of Aaron Wheeler from Purdue, Montez Mathis from Villanova, and Joel Soriano from Fordham provide some new and interesting dynamism to the roster. Though the losses of Rasheen Dunn, Isaih Moore, Vince Cole, and Marcellus Earlington will hopefully not weigh the team down. In particular, the loss of Cole and Moore were hopefully not holes that appeared in Anderson’s system. Both players were the perfect guard/forward mold for how Anderson would like to play.

Tinkering however is never a bad option and this game against Mississippi Valley State will give the Johnnies ample opportunities to tinker with their play and allow those returning, as well as the newcomers to bed in into Anderson’s style as the Delta Devils, are to put it in as polite of a fashion possible are not that quite good of a team let alone program.

They usually rank each season in the lowest rungs of the KenPom rankings and have been considered to be among the worst programs in the country. Heading into this season they are projected to lose all twenty-nine on their schedule and last season did not win a game until February 8th, midway through the season.

In all, it should be a fun warm-up game to kickstart the season for the Red Storm. Hopefully, the Delta Devils make it a competitive affair but that will be left to be seen on the floor. Either way, it should be a fun night of basketball and a great way to wade into the warm waters of the 2021-22 basketball season.