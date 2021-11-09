How to watch Providence vs. Fairfield

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Providence -13.5 | Fairfield +13.5

Total: 132.5

Moneyline: Providence -1000 | Fairfield +650

The new-look Providence Friars will tip off their season at home against Fairfield on Tuesday for the second consecutive season. About a year ago, Ed Cooley’s squad demolished the Stags by over 40 points; which would be the start of a disappointing season for the Friars. In last season’s matchup, we were introduced to the true dominance of Nate Watson as he dominated the post with a 23-point double-double.

Watson announced last March that he would be returning to Providence for a fifth season following a senior campaign that has sparked some All-American conversations around his name. Tuesday night should prove to be a showcase of what Nate Watson has in store this season.

Friar fans should also keep an eye on Indiana transfer, Al Durham. Following David Duke’s decision to test NBA waters, Providence expects Durham’s intensity and veteran leadership to have a positive impact on the confidence of the Friar backcourt.

In a preseason scrimmage win against seventh-ranked Purdue, Durham posted 19 points on 6-11 shooting along with 5 dimes and 2 steals. In that game, he matched Jared Bynum’s point and assist total as the duo led the team in both categories. With all Friar starters scoring in double figures, this preseason win has shown everyone the promise that this team possesses.

This will also be Ed Cooley’s fourth contest against his former team as he looks to improve on an already perfect coaching record against the Stags.