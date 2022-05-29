Brandon Murray

Height: 6-5

Former School: LSU

New School: Georgetown

Years Remaining: Three

Recruiting Ranking: 82nd

2021-22 Stats: 10.0 ppg/3.0 rpg/1.9 apg/31.0 mpg; 42.6%/33.6%/67.7%

After a season under Will Wade at LSU, Brandon Murray elected to transfer to Georgetown. A top 100 recruit, Murray received an offer from the Hoyas out of high school. Patrick Ewing got his guy the second time around.

Murray is the jewel atop a large incoming transfer group for Georgetown. One of seven transfers headed to D.C., Murray is the highest rated of the bunch. He started all but one game in his freshman year, and he led the Tigers in minutes played and finished third on the team in both points and assists.

Murray was one of eight players named to the SEC All-Freshman team, a list that also includes Providence transfer Devin Carter.

What’s His Game?

Brandon Murray is smart, athletic, and very talented. He could also use refinement and a little more patience in his game.

At LSU, Murray was a member of the best defense at creating steals in the country according to KenPom.com. Will Wade coached his players to be aggressive on defense, and it showed in Murray’s game. While he didn’t stand out in his individual production forcing turnovers (1.1 steels per game), his awareness did show up on tape. Murray should see an increased role on defense at Georgetown where he’ll have opportunities to create more steals.

Murray was part of the best defense in the country at forcing steals last season, and it showed. While he didn't put up numbers, he was aggressive as a defender. He always looked to create turnovers and should only grow with experience in front of his own basket. pic.twitter.com/65lxtJOV0u — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) May 28, 2022

On offense, Murray needs refinement. He was a capable perimeter threat last season (33.6% from three) and did a good job around the basket (63.0% at the rim), but his mid-range game was lacking (32.1%). LSU did not ask Murray to move much, mainly planting him in the corner or wing. When he was asked to move off the ball, he did a good job at finding and hitting open looks.

LSU did not ask for much from Murray off the ball on offense, but he created space and produced when they drew up plays for him. pic.twitter.com/w0SK6sx2fO — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) May 28, 2022

Murray was a top 100 recruit out of high school, and that athleticism was evident. He is also a very smart player - to his own detriment at times. Against Tennessee, he became openly frustrated with his teammates, and he needs to do a better job controlling his body language. At one point, Murray motioned with annoyance that his teammate took a three-pointer while double-covered when an extra pass would have given Murray an open look in the corner. While he was right, it’s not a good look to be frustrated when your teammate hits the contested look instead of passing to you.

This was also apparent on defense, where he would openly show annoyance when he teammates missed assignments. An extra year of maturity and a coach like Patrick Ewing should help him grow. Murray is not a bad teammate, far from it. He is always looking to make plays or set up his teammates, and no one on the floor will have more energy. He just needs to conceal his frustration a little better when things don’t go his way.

Murray was usually the highest-effort player on the floor, and his awareness showed up a lot. He's always looking to make a play. He could get frustrated when not involved or when his teammates made the wrong play, and his body language could improve. But he can be a weapon. pic.twitter.com/xIV2jPbgAl — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) May 28, 2022

What’s His Role?

Murray played more minutes than any other Tiger, but he was used on just 17.1 percent of possessions last season. At Georgetown, he should see a greatly expanded role in the offense.

Will Wade had the 6-5 Murray playing the 3 position at LSU, but I believe he’s better suited to play the 2. He should get that opportunity next season, where he can play the 2 next to Dante Harris at the 1. Hopefully for the Hoyas, Aminu Mohammed returns to play the 3.

Murray will be a full-time starter at Georgetown with potential to be an all-conference player right away. He will need to refine his game, developing as a ballhandler and a shooter to get there. Should he do that, the Hoyas will have a star on their hands.