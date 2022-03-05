Creighton hosts Seton Hall in season finale

The Creighton Bluejays look to finish their season on a high note Saturday as they host the Seton Hall Pirates in Omaha.

Creighton is fresh off a win over UConn in their second game without Ryan Nembhard, as the Bluejays look to regroup after losing their freshman guard for the rest of the season. Ryan Kalkbrenner excelled against UConn, recording a 22 point, 10 rebound double-double. Kalkbrenner tied a season high in scoring, and if he can keep that up the Bluejays may be poised to make a run.

For Seton Hall, the past couple weeks may have saved their season. After a February 16 loss to UConn dropped the Pirates to 15-9 on the season and 6-8 in Big East play. The Pirates responded by ripping off four straight wins (DePaul, Butler, Xavier, Georgetown) to come into this one at 19-9 an 10-8. Last time these teams met, Seton Hall cruised to a 74-55 win behind a double-digit scoring effort from five players. That’s largely been the story of the season for the Pirates, especially since losing second-leading scorer Bryce Aiken.

How to watch or stream

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go