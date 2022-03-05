Villanova vs. Butler preview: How to watch, stream, odds, and more

After losing out on the Big East regular season title to Providence and being locked into their seed position in the conference tournament, the Villanova Wildcats are not playing for much. After falling to UConn in one of the best Big East games of the season, Villanova got a win against a fellow nationally ranked team in the Providence Friars. The Wildcats took advantage of an opponent who was fresh off celebrating a conference title and jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead. But the Friars fought back and made it a game. They pushed Nova to the brink and the Wildcats ended up barely holding on for the 86-84 victory. The Wildcats are also looking to end their conference campaign on a two-game winning streak and seven victories out of their eight last games. A loss in their final regular season game wouldn’t be catastrophic but it’s always nice to head into tournament time with some momentum.

Meanwhile, it’s going to be Senior Day for their opponent in the Butler Bulldogs. After a rough season, which includes a current four game losing streak, this is a chance for them to end their season on a high note. Despite leading at the half against Marquette, the Bulldogs couldn’t close in the second half. They were outscored by 11 to the Golden Eagles in that time frame and ended up losing 64-56. The loss set Butler’s record at 6-13 in Big East play and 13-17 overall. Currently Butler is tied with the DePaul Blue Demons for eight in the conference standings. A win for the Bulldogs would mean that LaVall Jordan’s team will be the eight seed next week. However, a loss wouldn’t seal their fate as a UConn win would also see them move up as well.

How to watch, listen, or stream

Game Time: Noon ET

TV: FOX

Radio: Villanova IHEART Radio Network (Villanova) | WXNT 1430AM (Butler)

Stream: Fox Sports Go (where streaming is available)

Gamblin’ Odds

Odds: Villanova is an eight-and-a-half-point favorite. But you can also find a spread of nine as well.

Record ATS: Villanova (14-13-1) | Butler (13-15)

O/U: The total was set is at 127.5 but you can find over/unders of 127.5 too (all info via the Action Network)

Last Time They Met

This will be the 20th meeting between the two schools. Villanova won the latest meeting 82-42 back in January. The Wildcats currently lead the all-time series 14-5.