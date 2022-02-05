Marquette blows past Villanova, 83-73

Marquette gathered another victory Wednesday night in front of a raucous crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It was their eighth win in their last nine contests, improving their overall record to 17-7, and 8-4 in the Big East. Villanova dropped to 16-7, and 9-3.

Marquette was paced by Justin Lewis, Tyler Kolek and Darryl Morsell, picking up 19, 18, and 15 points respectively. Marquette jumped out to a quick 10-2 start, and had control for the rest of the night, countering each one of Villanova’s punches with one of their own. As was the story in the first meeting, Villanova struggled from beyond-the-arc, shooting at a 29% mark. The Wildcats were led by Brandon Slater, who dropped in 18 points on 4-6 shooting and 1-2 from three point range.

Villanova will look to regain their footing Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center when they play host to the UConn Huskies. Marquette’s next game is against the Huskies from Connecticut on February 8th at the XL Center.