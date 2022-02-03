Georgetown hosts St. John’s: Preview, how to watch, odds

How to Watch

Time and Date: February 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: McDonough Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Records: Georgetown (6-13, 0-8) || St. John’s (11-9, 3-6)

Rankings: Georgetown (#179 KenPom) || St. John’s (#87 KenPom)

Betting Odds

Spread: Georgetown: +5 (-110) || St. John’s: -5 (-110)

O/U: 157.5

Things have not gone well for the Georgetown Hoyas this season. Heading into Thursday night’s return leg match up against the St. John’s Red Storm, the Hoyas have yet to win a Big East game, are winless so far in the new year, and are currently on a nine game losing streak with their last win coming against DC rival Howard back in December. Just a season removed from winning the Big East Tournament and making the NCAA Tournament, things have gone sideways.

At the present moment Georgetown are on pace to potentially have their worst season since 1971-72 where the Hoyas went 3-23 that year for a .115-win percentage. It was the final year of head coach Jack Magee who was subsequently let go opening the door for John Thompson to be hired as head coach and in turn beginning Georgetown’s rise. Naturally Georgetown has won more than three games this season, but things have not gone well, and it appears this will be chalked up to a lost season. The telling sign is Patrick Ewing appears frustrated with each passing game.

Last time out for Georgetown saw the Hoyas falter to a Seton Hall by a score of 70 to 63. Donald Carey and Aminu Mohammed both had great nights, but it was not enough to carry the Hoyas over the finish line. Both players have provided life to the Hoyas roster with Mohammed leading the way with 13.8 points per game and Carey following right behind with 13.1 points per game. Despite providing a boost their first win in Big East play remains ever elusive and a win would do wonders for the program. At the very least it would give the Hoyas a chance to close out the season with a decent stretch. That can all get started Thursday night with St. John’s coming to town.

Waiting in the wings for them will be St. John’s who earlier in January defeated Georgetown by a score of 88 to 69 at Madison Square Garden. The game was in a lot of ways on of the most complete games that St. John’s have played so far this season with everything on both sides of the ball clicking as the Johnnies were able to carve up Georgetown on offense and stymy them on defense.

Last time out for the Johnnies was two nights ago as St. John’s faltered to red hot Providence by a score of 86 to 82. St. John’s played well especially as Aaron Wheeler and Posh Alexander had solid games, in particular Alexander had a season high 29 points on the night. Oddly enough Julian Champagnie’s shooting woes continue as for the fourth game he finished the night with single digit points. It might be a case of burn out or just needed to retool before the final stretch of games, but is reaching a cause for concern level. Mike Anderson might need to give him some rest or do a little shake up of the starting roster to get things back on track.

Either way this game against Georgetown does present the perfect opportunity to for the Red Storm to find their footing again as they are on a two-game losing streak at the moment though tonight’s game and Saturday’s game against Butler present perfect opportunities to get back on track.

Either way it should be an interesting game to watch as both teams need wins for differing reasons. The Hoyas could use a win to get some life back into their season and the Red Storm could use one to get back on track. In all it should be interesting to see unfold.