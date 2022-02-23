St. John’s hosts Creighton: Preview

How to Watch

Time and Date: February 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

TV: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Records: Creighton (18-8, 10-5) || St. John’s (15-11, 7-8)

Rankings: Creighton (#64 KenPom) || St. John’s (#60 KenPom)

Betting Odds

Spread: Creighton +4.5 (-109) || St. John’s -4.5 (-111)

O/U: 147

Last time out between these two teams, Creighton won in a blowout on their home floor in Omaha by a score of 87 to 64 in what was a rebound game for the Bluejays as they were coming off of two losses heading into that game.

This time around things might be a bit different as St. John’s have rebounded and appear to be on the cusp of a late season run to close out the regular season. Over the last week, St. John’s knocked off Xavier in the midweek slate, in a game that felt like both teams were trying to outrace the other. Then over the weekend, the Red Storm steamrolled Butler by a score of 91 to 57 to complete the season sweep of the Bulldogs. It seems as if Mike Anderson’s team has rounded a corner though if they can continue this stretch over the final week of regular season that puts them in an interesting mix within the conference. Certainly their upcoming game to close out the season against Marquette takes on an even greater importance.

Creighton on the other hand are currently riding a five game win streak heading into this game. Over that stretch they have managed to defeat the bottom tier of the conference with wins against Butler, Georgetown in back to back games, and DePaul, but the most interesting victory came over the weekend as the Bluejays managed to upend Marquette for a 83 to 82 win over the Golden Eagles.

Interestingly though despite this winning streak by Creighton, the Bluejays are not favorites heading into this game and that might be due to the fact that they are playing at Carnesecca Arena in this one, but also given St. John’s recent play have moved ahead of the Bluejays in the KenPom rankings with the Bluejays sitting on a 64th ranking. Though weirdly this game feels more like a toss up depending on how either team shows up. Creighton certainly has the fire power to overcome St. John’s, especially as the last time these two faced off Alex O’Connell went over for 28 points as the Bluejays had four double digit scorers. Likewise St. John’s have found some form on the offensive side of the ball since their last meeting with Julian Champagnie continuing his scoring ways with a 31 point game last time out against Butler but now with the growth of Aaron Wheeler’s game and the chances that one of Dylan Addae-Wusu, Posh Alexander, or Montez Mathis can provide his own offensive touch.

In all it should be an interesting to game to watch unfold especially as the we are reaching the tip of the spear of the regular season where every game has a little extra importance to it. A win for Creighton would mean keeping pace with the likes of UConn and Villanova at the top of the conference where as a win for St. John’s would mean a move to .500 in their conference record and potentially a three way tie for fifth place in the Big East.