Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: Preview, how to watch

The Seton Hall University Pirates travel to Washington D.C to challenge the Georgetown Hoyas in a Big East battle. Both teams look to return to the win column. Seton Hall comes into the game with a record of 12-7 (3-6 Big East Record) and coming off back to back losses at home to St. John’s and Marquette. They are still unsure if they will welcome back Bryce Aiken who is recovering from a concussion.

Georgetown enters the game at 6-17 (0-7 Big East Record) and has lost eight games in a row. The Hoyas are coming in after a close loss to Butler. Patrick Ewing’s squad swept the Pirates during the 2020-2021 season. Overall Seton Hall has won ten of the previous fourteen contests. The Pirates have not played since last Wednesday’s loss to Marquette.

Seton Hall hopes to return to health as they have battled injuries and Coid during the past six weeks. The Pirates scheduled a strong non-conference schedule to help prepare them for a game like tonight at the Capital One Arena. Kevin Willard will look to get his team playing back their style of game with depth, defense, and smart shooting to help them win to get back on track

How to watch Seton Hall vs.Georgetown

Time: 8:30 ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Seton Hall has struggled in Big East play early on this season 1-4 in their previous five. The defense has been led by Ike Obiagu who has the ability to change games on the defensive end of the court. He passed Samuel Delembart to become the all-time shot block leader in Seton Hall history. The Pirates defense will need to play with

Georgetown has been led this season by guard Aminu Mohammed and Donald Carey. Seton Hall needs to shut down the Hoyas guards that are their most consistent scorers. Patrick Ewing’s squad made a turn back the clock run to the Big East tournament championship last year but have struggled in Big East play this season.