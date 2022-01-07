PREVIEW: Georgetown finally plays first Big East game hosting Marquette

Georgetown (6-5, 0-0) starts conference play as Marquette (9-6, 1-3) travels to DC. The Hoyas have not played a game since December 18th while the rest of the league has kicked off conference play. Marquette started 0-3 before Shaka Smart was able to get his first Big East victory against #16 Providence on Tuesday. Their victory was a complete game domination over what is considered one of the best teams in the conference.

How will Georgetown look? They are projected to be one of the worst teams in the conference. Despite their win over Syracuse, their non-conference performance did nothing to change this projection. Their two leading scorers, Freshman Aminu Mohammed and transfer (The Citadel) senior Kaiden Rice, have not played Big East basketball yet. The Hoyas rely heavily on their guard play and will have to hope their 3P% will stay hot to compete. Their three lead guards (including Senior Donald Carey) combine to shoot 42% from 3 on 16.5 attempts per game.

Can Marquette play a dominant full game again? Marquette has had struggles looking strong in the first half this season. Many of their key non-conference wins came during a second-half comeback. After looking like they were going to be blown out against Creighton, they stormed back before losing in 2OT. Their home game against Providence was a completely different story. The Golden Eagles came out strong and never looked back. Their start-to-finish victory showed the high potential this team has. Despite the preseason expectations, there have been times when this team has looked like a NCAA Tournament team. If Marquette wants to look like one tonight, they will secure the road conference victory.

How to Watch

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Stat Leaders (per game)

Points: MU - Justin Lewis 15.7 - JSU - Aminu Mohammed 14.6

Rebounds: MU - Justin Lewis 8.2 (2cd in Big East) - JSU - Aminu Mohammed 8.7 (1st)

Assists: MU - Tyler Kolak 6.1 (1st, 16th in NCAA) - JSU - Dante Harris 5.3 (2cd)