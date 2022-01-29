Butler hosts Georgetown at Hinkle on Saturday

The Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6) look to pick up another victory Saturday as they play host to the Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6).

Butler got back to their winning ways earlier this week with a surprising 72-55 victory over Creighton at Hinkle Fieldhouse, behind a season-high 18 points from Bo Hodges. The Bulldogs have struggled in conference play on both sides of the ball, so Wednesday’s performance against Creighton could be seen as a step in the right direction for a Butler team who previously only had conference wins over DePaul and Georgetown.

For the Hoyas, they come into this game in an absolute tailspin. They’ve yet to win a game in 2022, starting conference play 0-6 and losing by an average of 17 points per game. KenPom currently doesn’t have the Hoyas projected to win a single Big East game. Freshman Aminu Mohammad has lived up to the hype, at least, leading the Hoyas with 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

How to watch or stream

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go