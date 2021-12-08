Georgetown looks to get back on track against UMBC

The Georgetown Hoyas (3-4) return home Wednesday evening as they look to get back in the win column against the UMBC Retrievers (5-3).

How to watch or stream

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Things aren’t going great for Georgetown. Coming off their 2021 Big East Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance, it seemed like maybe the Hoyas could build on that going forward.

So far, they have not. Georgetown comes into Wednesday’s game having lost three of their past four contests, with the most recent loss coming against South Carolina this past Sunday. Georgetown struggling to find smart shots and also turn the ball over slightly more than an average team, which is a recipe for disaster when combined.

UMBC won three games in a row before losing to Delaware last week. Georgetown will have their hands full with Keondre Kennedy and Darnell Rogers, as both players average 13+ PPG for the Retreivers.