Xavier opens homestand against Ball State

After playing three of their last four away from home, the Xavier Musketeers (7-1) host the Ball State Cardinals (3-5) Wednesday night to open a four game homestand.

The Musketeers come back to the Cintas Center on a three-game win streak after winning at Oklahoma State this past Sunday. The senior duo of Nate Johnson and Paul Scruggs, Xavier’s leading scorers, combined for 34 points in the victory, and Johnson, the Big East’s leading three-point shooter, knocked down three shots from deep.

Colby Jones continued his sophomore ascendance with a double-double on Sunday, his third this season. Jones has been a monster on the glass all season, and the Cardinals will have their hands full with him down low. With 9.7 rebounds per game, Jones is nearly averaging a double-double and leads the conference in rebounding.

Xavier welcomed back star Zach Freemantle last week. The junior was named first team All-Big East before the season, and he played 19 minutes off the bench last time out.

The main threat Xavier will face from the Cardinals is from the outside. Ball State enters Wednesday night as a top ten team nationally shooting the three ball. Four different Cardinals hit at least a three per game, led by Luke Bumbalough who knocks down three attempts per game on over 45 percent shooting from the perimeter.

This game serves as a tune-up for the Musketeers who face Cincinnati in the Crosstown Shootout this weekend. This Ball State offense is potent and more than good enough to give Xavier a challenge if they look too far ahead. Travis Steele will be looking for the team to continue its balanced attack Wednesday night to score a fourth consecutive victory.

How to watch

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go