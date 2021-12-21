Marquette hosts UConn Tuesday evening

After both teams started Big East play 0-1, the Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies square off Tuesday night both looking to go into the holiday break on the right side of the conference standings.

The Golden Eagles started off well against Xavier on Saturday but fell apart rather quickly and were overwhelmed by Dwon Odom and Nate Johnson. UConn, meanwhile, played a more competitive game against Providence, but ultimately fell, 57-53, to the Friars. A big key for the Huskies is that Adama Sanogo may return Tuesday against the Golden Eagles. Sanogo has missed UConn’s last four games with an abdominal injury, but Dan Hurley was optimistic that Sanogo could return to action.

The difference in the game may very well come down to offensive rebounding. UConn is among the nation’s best in that category, leading to extended possessions and second chance points. Marquette, on the other hand, is 319th in the nation at 22.7 percent, about six points below the national offensive rebounding average.

How to watch or stream

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Line: UConn -4.5

Total: 141