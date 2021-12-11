Xavier hosts Cincinnati Saturday evening

The Xavier Musketeers close out nonconference play with bang Saturday evening as they host their crosstown rivals, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

This game certainly has had its share of dramatics over the years, as we’re just a couple days past the ten year anniversary of the famous brawl that took place.

The Musketeers have won the past two Crosstown Shootouts, and six of the last eight. A win would give Xavier a 9-1 start for the first time since 2017-18.

How to watch or stream

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go