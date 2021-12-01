UConn takes care of business against Maryland Eastern Shore

The UConn Huskies improved to 7-1 Tuesday evening, as they defeated the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, 73-62.

RJ Cole had a game-high 25 points in the victory for the Huskies, as he went 8-16 from the field and 7-7 from the free throw line. It was Cole’s third 20+ point game of the season and second in a row.

Tyrese Martin missed the game with a sprained ankle, which he suffered in UConn’s overtime win over Auburn in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Huskies struggled a bit in the first half, heading into the break with a lead of just eight points after being within one or two possessions throughout.

UConn forced 13 turnovers in the game and turned the turnovers into 15 points. The Huskies seemed to take the lesser opponent for granted, but a win is a win.

Mike Mensah led UMES with 12 points.

UConn improves to 7-1 on the year and will host Grambling State on Saturday.