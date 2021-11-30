Marquette takes on Jackson St

Marquette (6-1, 23 AP votes) will look to avoid a slip-up by hosting Jackson St (1-5) in their last mid-major matchup tonight. Following the Tigers, Marquette faces #23 Wisconsin, Kansas St, and #5 UCLA before starting Big East play. Jackson St has faced two Power Six Conference (yes, why would the Big East not be considered a power conference) teams to date. They lost to Illinois 71-47 and to Indiana 70-35. These scores highlight the Tigers’ scoring woes. Jackson St enters this matchup 349th in the country in PPG at 59.2. Marquette’s defense has been active and good at times, but they have not had a great, consistent defensive game this season. Look to see if Marquette’s defense can stay locked in tonight and hold Jackson St under 50 points.

How to Watch

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBSSN

Stream: Paramount+

Stat Leaders (per game)

Points: MU - Justin Lewis 17.3 - JSU - Gabe Watson 15.3

Rebounds: MU - Justin Lewis 8.1 - JSU - Jayveous McKinnis 10.3 (15th in the country)

Assists: MU - Tyler Kolak 5.1 (39th) - JSU - Jonas James 3.0