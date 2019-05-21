Tulane guard Caleb Daniels transfers to Villanova

Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats have landed one of the biggest transfers on the market, as Tulane guard Caleb Daniels tweeted he would be transferring to Villanova.

Daniels led Tulane with 16.9 points per game last season, sixth-best in the American Athletic Conference. He decided to transfer when Tulane parted ways with Mike Dunleavy, father of former Jay Wright assistant and now Quinnipac head coach Baker Dunleavy.

Daniels is the exact type of player ‘Nova has done well with over the past few years, as he excels in multiple facets of the game.