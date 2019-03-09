DePaul vs. Creighton: How to watch, stream, odds and more

What a difference one week of good basketball during conference play can do for a team. Just ask the DePaul Blue Demons who have put together a string of solid performances as of late. Dave Leitao’s team has seen themselves get back to back victories against St. John’s and Georgetown respectively. After being down nine to the Red Storm, the DePaul offense exploded with a 53 point performance in the second half to walk out of Queens with a 92-83 victory. They carried that momentum into a matchup against the Hoyas were they again had an offensive outburst. DePaul scored 101 points against Georgetown with four players in double figures and Max Strus leading the way with 30 points and nine rebounds. The two victories have gotten the Blue Demons out of the cellar of the Big East standings. Another victory combined with a Butler loss could see them in the Big East tournament with a 7 seed.

It won’t be easy for DePaul as they have to go to Omaha to play the Creighton Bluejays. Like their opponents, Creighton has also been on a winning streak. After losing three of their first four games in February, they have suddenly found form. Ironically it started with a victory over DePaul on the road. From then on they have beaten Georgetown, Providence, and even Marquette. What was even more impressive was the fact that the victory over the Golden Eagles was on the road. Greg McDermott’s team has shown resiliency in finding a late game winning streak. It’s helped in the standings. Creighton now sits as the fourth seed in the Big East standings. They are at the top of the block of teams which currently are 8-9 in conference play. Five teams sit in that spot and with one game separating St. John’s and Butler, there could be a lot of shuffling on the final weekend.

How to watch, listen, or stream

Game Time: 8 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: WSCR 670 AM (DePaul) || KOZN 1620 AM (Creighton)

Stream: Fox Sports Go (where streaming is available)

Gamblin’ Odds

Spread: Creighton opens this game as a 7.5 point favorite (via Oddsshark.com)

Record ATS: DePaul (14-13-1) || Creighton (16-14)

O/U: The over/under opened at 152.5 (via Oddsshark.com)

Last Time They Met/Season Series

This will be the 36th meeting between the two programs with Creighton leading the season series 19-16. In the matchup in Wintrust Arena last month, the BlueJays walked away with a 79-67 victory thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Creighton had five players in double figures and held on after jumping out to 11-point halftime lead.

Matchup by The Numbers

These are the numbers for each team in terms of KenPom’s Adjusted Offensive and Defensive Efficiency.

DePaul have an AdjOE ranking of 111.2 (50th in the country) and an AdjDE ranking of 104.3 (169th in the country).

Creighton have an AdjOE ranking of 113.7 (29th in the country) and an AdjDE ranking of 100.3 (100th in the country).