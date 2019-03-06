Marquette heads to Seton Hall for final road game

The Big East’s two leading scorers face off Wednesday night in Newark as Markus Howard (25.5 PPG) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) take on Myles Powell (22.3 PPG) and the Seton Hall Pirates (16-12, 7-9).

How to Watch or Stream

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 (Brian Custer, Bill Raftery)

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

There was a time this season when the NCAA Tournament looked like a foregone conclusion for the Seton Hall Pirates.

Bouncing back from a road slip-up against DePaul, the Pirates secured a 76-75 home win over Butler to improve to 3-1 in conference play and 13-4 on the season, with wins over Maryland and Kentucky in the bank.

Then, things bottomed out. The Pirates lost five of their next six games to fall to 4-6 in Big East play before righting the ship, only to fall again to their current three-game losing streak.

So, the Pirates are suddenly fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives. The good news? They face Marquette and Villanova, so there are two chances to get good wins and punch their ticket on a very weak bubble. The bad news? Marquette and Villanova are really good.

Marquette can win their first outright Big East regular season championship in program history if they win their final two games and Seton Hall defeats Villanova this weekend, or the Golden Eagles can split the title with Nova with two wins.

The stakes are high for both teams, and it should be a real blast in Newark.