Marquette hosts Creighton Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee

After losing to the Villanova Wildcats earlier this week, the Marquette Golden Eagles return to Milwaukee still leading the Big East, but suddenly feeling a bit of pressure.

They’ll look to get back in the win column as they host the Creighton Bluejays, who have won two straight games after losing four in a row, and should have beaten Marquette in Omaha, if not for one of the most absurd sequences in college basketball history.

Markus Howard still leads the Big East in scoring at 25.4 PPG, and set the conference single-game record with 53 points last time Marquette faced Creighton. Howard seems like he could be primed for a big day today.

Ty-Shon Alexander is also looking for a big day for Creighton, as he’s done so often this year.

Since Fiserv Forum opened late last year, the Golden Eagles boast a 16-1 record in the building, making it one of the Big East’s toughest arenas for visiting teams.

HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM

Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports Go