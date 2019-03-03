DePaul vs. St.John’s preview: How to watch, stream, odds and more

The month of February was not kind to the DePaul Blue Demons. Dave Leitao’s team went 2-5 last month and it saw them take a big drop in the standings. They went from the middle of the pack right back to the cellar of the Big East standings. After beating Xavier on February 9th, the Blue Demons have failed to notch a victory and are currently on a four game slide. What’s even more troubling is that some of these losses aren’t even close. In the losing streak, only one of those games have seen DePaul lose by less than double digits. It was actually in their most recent game against Georgetown where they lost by nine as the Blue Demons tried to battle back from a 15 point halftime deficit. With only three games left and DePaul three games back of Providence in the Big East standings, it looks like the Blue Demons will have the lowest seed in the conference tourney.

Although they gave them problems the last time around, things won’t get any easier when they host the St. John’s Red Storm. The Johnnies were up and down last month. They started off by losing by 30 to Zion Williamson and Duke. But they bounced back with some very solid wins, beating the likes of Marquette and Villanova. Overall it was a 4-4 February for the Red Storm. In their last game, they were beaten 84-73 by Xavier as the red hot Musketeers blew through St. John’s. Thanks to 31 points from Naji Marshall, Xavier was able to control the game the entire time and the Johnnies weren’t able to claw their way back into it. The win helped the X jump SJU in the conference standings to 4th. St. John’s now sit 5th and could move in both directions pending on how this one turns out. With Creighton and Seton Hall on their heels, a loss could see them fall. But they are also tied with Xavier and Georgetown at 8-8. Who knows, we possibly see the Red Storm at 3rd in the Big East on Sunday Night.

Last Time They Met/Season Series

DePaul got a huge win in Queens on the road the last time these two teams met back in January. The Red Storm will be looking for their 24th win in the series as this will be the 43rd all time meeting.