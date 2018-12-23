St. John’s improves to 12-0 with win over Sacred Heart

For the first time since 1982-83, the St. John’s Red Storm are 12-0 to start the season!

St. John’s improved to 12-0 Saturday evening with a 104-82 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Carnesecca Arena to close out the early portion of their nonconference schedule (the Red Storm play Duke in February), as five St. John’s players scored ten or more points.

This was the first 100+ point game for the Red Storm since their season-opening victory over Bethune-Cookman in 2016-17, and the most points the Red Storm have scored since hanging 104 in a 2013 win over Fordham.

The result of this one was never in doubt for the Red Storm as they led for the entire game. Marvin Clark and Mustapha Heron each had 23 points, LJ Figueroa had 15, Shamorie Ponds had 13 (nine assists, as well), and Justin Simon had 10 to round out the well-balanced offensive attack.

St. John’s hit a season-high 17 threes, 11 of which came from Clark and Heron.

Sean Hoehn led Sacred Heart with 16 points.

The Red Storm now face Seton Hall next Saturday to open Big East play.