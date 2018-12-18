Xavier travels to Missouri to face the Tigers

The Xavier Musketeers (7-4) conclude the road portion of their nonconference schedule Tuesday night when they travel to Mid-Missouri to face the Missouri Tigers (6-3).

How to watch or stream

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN

As noted above, it’s pretty crazy that this is the fourth time these schools have played in the last five seasons (a home-and-home, a Feast Week matchup, and now another home-and-home). Perhaps even crazier is the fact that the one year they didn’t play was the one year in the past five where Mizzou was actually good — last season.

The Tigers have won three games in a row, but their offense has looked lost at times as they continue to look to replace sophomore Jontay Porter, a likely NBA lottery pick who tore his ACL in the preseason.

Mizzou is led by Jordan Geist’s 12.7 points per game, and Musketeer fans will also want to keep an eye on Jeremiah Tilmon. The sophomore big man comes into this game averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and could be a handful for Tyrique Jones.

For Xavier, the key to the game will be to just do what they’ve done all year on offense will playing adequate defense. If you look at the teams the Musketeers have lost to, Missouri is likely worse than all four of them. If Xavier can run its offense and get the looks it wants, they’ll come away victorious.